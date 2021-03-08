Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has expressed desire to operate an open door policy.

The anti-graft boss made the pledge today while addressing staff of the agency at the national and zonals offices in Abuja.

As a show of commitment, Mr Bawa made his personal phone number available to all staff, stating that he will be receptive to ideas that will take the Commission to new heights.

He was also at the Abuja Zonal Office and the EFCC Academy where similar meeting took place.