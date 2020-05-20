The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has advised Nigerians to be wary of fraudsters using the raging Coronavirus pandemic to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Acording to him, fraudsters are on the prowl promising innocent Nigerians access to palliatives from the government, in a bid to manipulate their banking details against them.

“Do not accept calls from unknown person purporting to be in charge of distribution of palliatives on behalf of federal government or asking you to send details of your bank account”, he said.