Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Port Harcourt Zonal Office, have arrested an undergraduate, Nnamdi Henry Chimezulem a.k.a. Dessey Marvel for running a phony investment scheme and in the process, defrauding his victims a sum of N850,000 (Eight Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira).

He was arrested on December 3, at Omuoda Lane, Aluu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State based on the claims of a petitioner alleging his fraudulent dealings through his firm, Skyworld Investment Limited.

One of Chimezulem’s victims, Ukoro Blessing alleged that, sometime in July 2020, he approached her with an online foreign exchange business with an assurance of fifty percent (50%) returns on investment within two (2) weeks.

Ms. Blessing said the offer made many unsuspecting members of the public invest in Chimezulem’s platform and got defrauded.

The suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.