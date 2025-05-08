Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested 51 suspected internet fraudsters, while those of Ilorin Zonal Directorate have arrested 47.

The Enugu suspects, made up of three females and 48 males were arrested in Premier Layout area of the state capital. Items recovered from them include 18 luxury cars, laptop computers and high grade mobile phones.

The Ilorin 47 were picked up along Awolowo Road, Tanke, and Harmony Estate areas of the city as well as in Ganmo and Amoyo in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state. Items recovered from them include 10 luxury cars, 74 high grade mobile phones, 18 laptop computers, and a motorcycle.

Both arrests followed credible intelligence that linked the suspects to fraudulent internet activities.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.