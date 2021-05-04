The Makurdi Zonal Office of the Economic and financial crimes commission, EFCC, has arrested four suspected internet fraudster in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital.

The suspects names were given as Gideon Danish, Sunday James, Friday Ebosele and Okiemute Deborah.

A statement by the commission’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren and made available to newsmen in Makurdi, said the suspected fraudsters were rounded up by operatives of the commission following intelligence report on their alleged criminal activities in and around makurdi metropolis.

“At the point of arrest, the principal suspect Gideon Damisa was in possession of a Mercedes Benz GLK 350 2010 Model, 1 iPhone, 2 Pro Max, 2 Infinix phone and ATM cards, among others.

“They will soon be charged to court”, the statement read in part.