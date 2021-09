Some youths in Edo state have protested the enforcement of the “No Vaccination, no access to public places order” imposed by the government.

They described the order as an infringement on the rights of citizens.

The state government had earlier given a deadline for civil and public servants to be vaccinated or risk bein denied access to public places.

According to a statement by the government, the measure is to ensure effective control of the spread of the deadly virus in the state.