The Edo state government has discharged its 7th COVID-19 patient from the state’s isolation centre.

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki made this known in a statement issued on Monday. It said the seventh discharged patient was the index case in the state and had twice tested negative for the Coronavirus.

The governor noted that with the development, Edo has now recorded fifty percent recovery rate for admitted patients being managed in facilities across the state.

He called on residents to abide strictly to government’s directives on social distancing, use of face masks in public and compliance with the stay-at-home order so as to help contain the spread.