Edo State Government has taken delivery of 76,712 doses of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines from the Federal Government.

Health Educator, Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ESPHDA), Irene Uabor, said the vaccines include 65,016 doses of Moderna and 11,696 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines.

The health educator reassured of the government’s commitment to contain the pandemic,adding that all is set for the commencement of the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

She urged residents in the state to take advantage of the opportunity of the second phase exercise to get inoculated against the deadly virus