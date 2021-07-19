Edo State Police command has warned members of the state against extra judicial killing of suspected criminals.

The Police Public Relations officer, Kontongs Bello gave the warning while confirming the mob of five suspected kidnappers who were at the weekend burnt to death at Uokha along the Afuze- Uokha Road in Owan West Local Government of Edo State.

The suspects were said to have attacked and abducted some travellers before they were arrested by vigilantes who brought them out of the forest.

The locals who claimed to have been fed up with criminal activities on sighting the suspects, allegedly took them from the vigilantes and burnt them to death.

SP Kontongs said investigation is on to ensure those involved are made to face the law.