An Anambra state high court has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept and publish the nomination of Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo as the Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

Delivering his judgement at the state high court Awka, the presiding judge, Justice C.C Okaa ruled in support of the application before her, recognising Victor Ike-Oye as the national Chairman of the party.

It upheld the June 23rd APGA primaries that produced Professor Chukwuma Soludo as the candidate of the party for the November 6, Anambra state Governorship election.

On 16th of July, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC published the name of Chukwuma Umeoji as candidate of the party and recognised Jude Okeke led faction of the party.

The commission acted on the resolution it had in the meeting it held on the 15th July, 2021, to consider list/personal particular of candidates nominated by various political parties for the Anambra Governorship election.