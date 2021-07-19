An Anambra State High Court sitting in Awka has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to list Senator Ugochukwu Uba as the Anambra governorship candidate of People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The court presided over Justice Obiora Nwabunike in a matter brought before him by Senator Ugochukwu Uba against Mr Valentine Ozigbo, Anambra chapter of PDP and the INEC said Uba’s faction of the party held their primary election in line with the guideline of the party and should be listed as the governorship candidate.

The party also awarded a cost of N10million against Ozigbo and PDP, to be paid to Uba as cost of litigation.

It. would be recalled that PDP was not listed in the INEC List.

The commission acted on an Abuja Federal High Court ruling, which ordered the commission to suspend the move to publish any name of governorship candidate of the Nigeria main opposition party PDP in the Anambra state forthcoming governorship election.