Zamfara state Police Command said it has deployed two thousand two hundred personnel across the state ahead of the eid el- kabir Sallah Celebrations.

The operatives are deployed to various strategic locations across all trouble areas of the fourteen local government councils

The move according to police authorities is aimed at securing vulnerable places such Eid Praying grounds, recreational centres, major highways, Government and Private infrastructures against any security threats.

A press statement signed by the command public relations officer Shehu Mohammed says, the operation will be executed in Collaboration with other Security Agencies and critical stakeholders in a bid to ensure a peaceful and hitch free Sallah Celebrations

The statement adds that the personnel involved in the special assignment are directed to be civil but firm in the discharge of their duties.

The Command however, warn parents and guardians to control their children and wards against involvement in any act capable of undermining the peace of the state as any group or person found violating the order will be prosecuted.