Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu has pledged that the Edo governorship election scheduled for the 19th of September, will go ahead as scheduled.

He stated this at a stakeholders meeting with the National Peace Committee where he reiterated the commissions commitment and readiness to ensure peaceful polls.

INEC chairman at a meeting with the National Peace Committee says Edo and Ondo election will not be postponed under any guise @tvcnewsng @hazucall pic.twitter.com/P1gag9kcLj — Habidah lawal (@LawalHabidah) September 11, 2020

Advertisement

The National Peace Committee was formed in 2014 as a Non-Governmental organisation in response to emerging threats to national security and peaceful coexistence occasioned by 2015 general elections.

Four years after, Presidential candidates of political parties were made to sign a similar peace accord before the 2019 general elections.

This is the first time since its inception that the Peace Committee will be engaging governorship candidates how much attention has been generated by the preparations towards the Edo state election

The Independent National Electoral Commission ruled out postponing the election under any guise.

The Peace Committee said the meeting is called to encourage Edo State people to maintain peace during and after the polls.

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission also says it will deploy the Zpad technology alongside the smart card readers for the Edo and Ondo State election.