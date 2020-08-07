President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Governorship election in Edo State.

The endorsement came after the President received Ize-Iyamu who was led to the Presidential Villa by the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni on Friday.

Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu and his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje were also part of the delegation.

This comes as security operatives keep watch at the State Assembly complex for the second day.

The police had taken over the premises on Thursday, following a reported threat of attack on the facility