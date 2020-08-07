The Federal Government has asked airlines in the country to begin preparation for the resumption of international flights.

Government had banned international flights in March as part of measures to check the spread of the

coronavirus.

National coordinator of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu disclosed this during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing in Abuja.

Mr Sani Aliyu said airline operators must put in place, all existing international and local prevention guidelines on COVID-19.

He added that passengers for international flights would arrive the airport 3 hours before their departure time.

Domestic flights resumed operation on July 8 after a three-month ban.