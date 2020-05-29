Edo State government has confirmed the recovery of eleven more COVID-19 patients, who have now being discharged.

Governor Godwin Obaseki stated this via his official handle, adding that, 69 patients in total have been discharged so far. But, the number of deaths has increased to 13.

The governor also appreciated “frontline workers” who “have been remarkable this period.

There are 240 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Edo state with 158 active as of Friday morning.

As of Thursday night, Nigeria has a total of 8,915 confirmed covid-19 cases, out of which 2,592 have been discharged with 259 deaths.

According to the NCDC, Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 111, followed by Abuja with 16.