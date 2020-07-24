Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, said he is optimistic the party will win the September 19 governorship election in Edo state.

He made this declaration at his country home when he arrived Benin city, the Edo state capital.

Vehicles conveying supporters moved in a convoy, heralding his welcome. Then, Mr Oshiomhole made a brief stop at Ikpoba-okha where he acknowledged cheers from residents.

Arriving his country home, the former national chairman told supporters not to fear as the Osadebe House is there for them to reclaim.

His address was, occasionally punctuated by jabs and innuendos at his predecessor.

The former APC chairman expressed belief that the party’s flagbearer, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, will do better than the sitting governor.

Mr Oshiomhole urged party members to remain resolute in their resolve to entrench good governance in the state.