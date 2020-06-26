Governor Godwin Obaseki is the flagbearer of the People’s democratic party for the September governorship election in Edo state.

Moments before the primary election, all other aspirants for the Governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo state stepped down for Governor Obaseki.

After the conclusion of the primary, Governor Godwin Obaseki was declared winner.

He polled a total of 1952 votes.

He will be contesting against his main rival Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress and twelve others.