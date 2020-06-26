The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has rejected the entire resolution of the National Executive meeting.

A statement signed by Hilliard Etta and Waziri Bulama said the meeting was wrongly convened by Victor Giadom as he has no authority whatsoever to act in that capacity.

The statement cited relevant section of the constitution of APC that spelt out who can legally convene a meeting of the National executive committee and the duration of notice.

While the National Working Committee is studying the matter, it says consultations will continue on the next line of action.

The National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress has ratified the dissolution of the National Working Committee of the Party.

Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni was appointed chairman of the Caretaker committee which will direct the affairs of the Party and conduct its emergency National Convention

These decision were reached at a virtual NEC meeting of the party in Abuja on Thursday.