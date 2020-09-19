Voting materials have arrived at Ward 3 polling unit 1, 2 and 3 Esan north local government.

Voters at Ward 2, polling unit 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 checking for their names at Esan north east local govt

7:50am: Polling unit 4, ward 11 Etsako West L.G.A, officials have already set up and presently taking attendance of duty officers, security personnel as well as observers are present.

Some voters refuse to wear nose mask and maintain social distancing in polling 4 and 5, ward 11 of etsako west L.G.A #EdoDecides2020 #EdoDecides

#EdoDecides2020: COVID-19 protocols are strictly adhered to in ward 4 Ekpoma, in Esan west council area. Voters are seated with observance of social distancing.

#EdoDecides2020: Accreditation and voting has started in ward 4 Ekpoma, in Esan west council area.