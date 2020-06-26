The West African regional court, ECOWAS Court of Justice, has ordered the Federal government of Nigeria to pay the arrears of the salaries of 244 soldiers who were dismissed from service in 2016

The court had on the 15th of May, 2019, declared the dismissal of the soldiers as a violation of their rights due to flawed process.

According ECOWAS court information department, a supplementary judgment which reviewed the earlier verdict was given on Thursday, to include the order for the payment of the soldiers’ their entitlements.

A three-man panel of the court presided over by Justice Gberi-Be Ouattara, then ordered the Nigerian government to pay all arrears of monthly allowances, salaries and other entitlements of the applicants up to January 2016.