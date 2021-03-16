Cape Verde will pay $200,000 as damages to a Venezuelan diplomat, Alex Saab, for illegally detaining him, ECOWAS court has ordered.

The presiding Judge, Justice Januaria Costa also ordered Cape Verde to immediately release Saab, who has been in detention since June 2020 for alleged money laundering.

It would be recalled that Saab was on June 12, 2020, arrested on his way to Venezuela from Iran. He had stopped over at Amilcar Cabral International Airport on the Island of Sal when he was detained by Cape Verde authorities.

His arrest was said to have been prompted by the United States which is engaged in a feud with Venezuela.