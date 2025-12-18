A senior police officer attached to the Ebonyi State Police Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ogbon-Inu Taiwo Popoola, has reportedly died while in active service in Ebonyi State. According to The Nation, the incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday during a management meeting...

According to The Nation, the incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday during a management meeting at the office of the Commissioner of Police in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Until his sudden death, ACP Popoola was the officer in charge of the State Intelligence Department (SID).

Sources said he suddenly developed breathing difficulties and began gasping for breath during the meeting.

He was immediately rushed to the Police Medical Centre at the command’s Headquarters in Abakaliki, where he was promptly attended to by medical personnel.

Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was confirmed dead by doctors.

Preliminary medical findings indicated that the cause of death was cardiac arrest, secondary to hypertensive heart disease.

His remains have been deposited at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AE-FUTHA 1) mortuary in Abakaliki.

The command’s spokesperson, Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the death on Thursday.

He said, “Yes, one of them had a crisis during a meeting and was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, he didn’t survive.

“He was not sick before the incident. If he were sick, he wouldn’t have attended the meeting,” he added.

Ukandu described the late ACP Popoola as a dedicated officer who served the Force with commitment and professionalism.

He conveyed the condolences of the Police Commissioner and the entire Command to the late Police Officer’s family.