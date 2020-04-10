President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Christian faithful on the celebration of Easter which marks the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Christians in many parts of the world including Nigeria, are commemorating this year’s Easter celebration under a lockdown imposed by governments to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

President Buhari urged Christians to keep hope alive and rekindle their faith in Jesus Christ who overcame persecution, sufferings and displayed endurance, steadfastness and above all piety.

He added that the inherent resilience and determination of Nigerians will enable us pull through, stressing that the security and welfare of Nigerians remains paramount.