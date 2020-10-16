Federal Government has promised to pay the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Thirty Billion Naira (N30bn) as part of the pending Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) of University teachers.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, said that Government has pledged to pay the sum of N40 billion to ASUU but in faces, Thirty Billion Naira (N30bn) on or before November 6 while the remaining N10 billion would be spread equally over two tranches to be paid on May 2021 and February 2022.

Doctor Ngige said that though the Federal Government agreed to fulfil its financial obligations to ASUU members, the parties could not agree on the mode of payment.

While commended the government’s efforts towards a speedy resolution of the crisis, the president of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, appealed to Government to treat the matter as a national emergency, as the Education sector needs urgent intervention.