Early Morning inferno burns part of Enugu Broadcasting Service

Part of the Enugu State Broadcasting Service’s headquarters at the Independence Layout near Agric Bank Junction has been burnt down by an early morning fire.

The cause of the fire though yet to be ascertained completely destroyed the Station’s newsroom and presenters office.

HD Cameras and computer laptop belonging to one of the staff was burnt to ashes.

The fire reportedly started shortly after the station was opened for the early morning broadcast around 5.30am to 6.00am when a generator was switched on.

The arrival of the State fire service according to eye witnesses saved the whole station form complete destruction.