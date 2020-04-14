The European Union has donated fifty four million dollars to help Nigeria in it’s fight against the coronavirus.

This is the largest single donation to any African country.

The head of the bloc’s delegation in Nigeria, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, during an interaction with President Muhammadu Buhari commended the federal government for it’s approach in handling the outbreak.

According to the ambassador, the donation was a swift response to Nigeria’s call for assistance and a demonstration of EU’s partnership with Nigeria.

President Buhari thanked his visitors and commiserated with them over the deaths in Europe caused by the virus.