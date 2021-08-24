The Department of State Service has approached the court of appeal challenging the ruling of federal high court, which granted bail to 12 aides of Sunday igboho.

The appeal particularly challenges the bail granted to 4 out of the 12 aides.

Counsel to the DSS David Awo made this known today at the Federal high church Presided over by Justice Obiora Egwuatu after withdrawing the application earlier filed seeking to cancel the bail granted to 4 of the applicants.

Mr Awo held that the withdrawal of the motion on notice is the allow hearing in the appeal.

Counsel to the applicants did not oppose the application.

The application was accordingly struck out by Justice Obiora.