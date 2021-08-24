Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has approved the appointment of Kabiru Muhammad Gayari as the new Head of a Service of the State.

The appointment followers the elevation of the former Head of Service Kabiru Balarabe to position of the Secretary to the State government.

In a statement signed by the Director General Media, Public Enlightenment and Communications Governor’s office Yusuf Idris says, the appointment is with immediate effect.

Governor Bello Matawalle enjoined the new head of service to use his wealth of experience and bring positive change in the state Civil service.

Until his appointment, kabiru Gayari was the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance and one of the longest serving Permanent Secretaries in the state.

Advertisement

Kabiru Gayari was one time Chairman, Zamfara State Board of Internal Revenue Service.