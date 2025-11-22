The Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, on Friday, November 21, 2025, briefed President Bola Tinubu on the current security situation in Nigeria. The briefing, which took place at the Presidential Villa, was disclosed in a terse statement by Presi...

The Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, on Friday, November 21, 2025, briefed President Bola Tinubu on the current security situation in Nigeria.

The briefing, which took place at the Presidential Villa, was disclosed in a terse statement by Presidential Spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, November 21.

The statement reads: “The Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, briefing President Bola Tinubu on the security situation in the country. Friday, November 21, 2025.”