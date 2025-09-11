The suspects are Mahmud Usman from Okene local government area of Kogi State and Abubakar Abba from Daura local government area of Kastina State....

They are facing a 32 count charge of alleged kidnapping for ransom, commissioning acts of terrorism, illegal Mining, fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IED) and Terrorsim financing.

Arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite the federal high court Abuja, they are accused of attacking Wawa cantonment of the Nigerian army in Kainji, New Bussa , Borgue local government Area in 2022, which resulted in mass casualties.