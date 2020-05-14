The Congolese Football Federation has canceled of the Congolese Ligue football season.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many countries to suspend their footballing activities as a way to stop the spread of the virus.

DR Congo becomes the fourth African country to cancel their football season after Guinea, Angola and Kenya.

TP Mazembe were declared champions of the league. The club held the league leadership with 53 points.

Mazembe and AS Vita Club will represent DR Congo in the African Champions League next season.