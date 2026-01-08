Solicitors to Pastor Chris Okafor, have alleged that he is the target of a coordinated campaign of blackmail and cyber harassment following a series of sexual abuse allegations circulated on social media....

In a statement issued on behalf of their client, the law firm, Sovereignty LP, said the online attacks were initiated on 13 December 2025 by an actress and social media personality, Doris Ogala, and later amplified by bloggers, influencers and online commentators across multiple platforms.

According to the lawyers, the allegations against Okafor have been inconsistent and repeatedly altered.

They recalled that Ogala had earlier claimed in 2024 that Okafor owed her ₦45 million, a claim she later abandoned.

She reportedly resurfaced in December 2025, on the eve of Okafor’s wedding, alleging that he had promised to marry her and failed to do so.

The statement said that the narrative subsequently shifted to demands for financial compensation, a house, and later a claim that legal action valued at ₦1 billion was being prepared. When these demands failed to disrupt Okafor’s marriage and personal life, the lawyers alleged that Ogala enlisted the support of social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), and KAATruth Podcast to amplify the allegations.

Okafor’s legal team claimed that the coordinated online campaign amounted to blackmail, extortion, cyberstalking and cyberbullying, alleging that several individuals deliberately spread damaging accusations to pressure him into submission.

Among the allegations circulated online are claims that Okafor sexually abused women, as well as assertions portraying him as a ritualist, occultist and murderer.

His lawyers described the claims as false, defamatory and unsupported by evidence.

In response, Okafor has lodged a formal criminal complaint with the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant authorities, requesting a full investigation into the allegations and the conduct of those making them.

The lawyers confirmed that Okafor has honoured an invitation by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, following directives from the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, and has fully cooperated with investigators.

Police investigations into the allegations against Okafor, as well as the alleged blackmail and online harassment, are said to be ongoing.

The legal team also disclosed that they are monitoring at least eight major blogging platforms and 27 social media accounts suspected to be involved in spreading the allegations.

They warned that individuals who have accused Okafor of sexual abuse and other crimes would be required to substantiate their claims before law enforcement agencies, or face possible prosecution.

The lawyers urged members of the public to exercise restraint and allow the police to conclude their investigation and make their findings public.