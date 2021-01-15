US President Donald Trump plans to move to his resort in Mar-a-Lago in Florida immediately Joe Biden gets sworn in on January 20, Independent reports.

He plans to employ a few of his loyal aides to work for him or his son-in-law Jared Kushner who will be spending time working with him after his presidency.

Those who are likely to work for him after White House are, “Nick Luna, the director of Oval Office Operations and Trump’s “body man;” Molly Michael, a deputy assistant to Trump; and Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Luna’s wife, Cassidy Luna, a deputy assistant to the president, may work for Kushner,” writes Bloomberg.

However, Mr Trump, who officially declared Florida as his home in 2019, may face resistance from neighbours who have already declared they do not want him there.

According to an earlier report by the Washington Post, several of Mr Trump’s neighbours delivered a demand letter to the town authorities of Palm Beach, addressed to the US Secret Service, which said that the president lost his legal right to permanently live at Mar-a-Lago due to an agreement he signed in 1993 when he turned his private residence to a private club.