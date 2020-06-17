World heavyweight boxing challenger, Dillian Whyte, has instituted a legal action against the World Boxing Council, WBC, after Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agreed to a two-fight match-up.

The challenger’s suit has threatened to block the all British heavyweight fight which intends to unite all the titles in England.

Anthony Joshua is scheduled to face Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev – the IBF mandatory challenger next, while Fury must first overcome Deontay Wilder again.

Dillian Whyte is the mandatory challenger for Fury’s WBC belt and he has been in the number one challenger position for nearly 1,000 days.