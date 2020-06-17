The Federal high court Abuja has adjourned to 29th June for hearing of the respondents motion on jurisdiction filed against the fundamental rights enforcement suit instituted by Adams Oshiomole.

Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki had set up a judicial committee of inquiry led by Justice James Oyomire in January 2020 to investigate the construction of the Edo Specialist Hospital as well as the supply of equipments to same.

The panel indicted the administration of Mr Oshiomhole for breaching the public procurement law of Edo State

Mr Oshimole thereafter sought an ex parte order from the court to stop his arrest and prosecution on account of the indictment by the investigative panel.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed had ruled that the state government stay action pending the determination of the issue.

At the resumed sitting counsel to the 1st to 4th defendant to the court they had just received processes from the applicant this morning and will need time to respond.

The court adjourned to 29th June for hearing