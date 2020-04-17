Former Super Eagles midfielder Dickson Etuhu has been handed a 5 year ban from all football activities in Sweden after his involvement in a match-fixing scandal.

The 37 year old was accused of offering a 180 thousand pounds bribe to former team-mate and goalkeeper Kenny Stama-topoulos at AIK Stockholm to fix a game against Gothenburg in May 2017.

Etuhu denied involvement but after a lengthy investigation, he was found guilty with the Swedish FA imposing a five-year ban on him and Former striker Alban Jusufi, in place of a prison sentence.

He made his Super Eagles debut in 2007, making 33 appearances and was part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.