The Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche says the “killing of Gana is now a political issue being handled at a strategic level”.

According to him the defence headquarters will not comment on a matter that the BENUE state Governor and other political leaders have spoken about.

UPDATED: Body of wanted notorious militia leader, Terwase Akwaza. He was killed today by the Special forces. pic.twitter.com/sJsoDpjeUG — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) September 8, 2020

General Eneche referred to the killing of Mohammed Yusuf, pioneer of boko haram, and said a remark by the military authorities, other than the one from the commander of the 4 special forces, would only inflame the issue.

Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana , was killed by troops on Tuesday in what the Commander of the 4 Special Forces Command descried as an exchange of gunfire.