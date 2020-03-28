President Muhammadu Buhari has been briefed on the level of coordination by government and relevant agencies to slowdown th spread of the Coronavirus.

The President Welcomed the Minister of Health Professor Osagie Enahire and the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control Doctor Chikwe Ihekweazu to the presidential villa to keep him up-to-date with the situation across the country.

The Minister of health who is in the frontline of coordiating government efforts did not speak to journalists after meeting Mr. President, But a tweet from the presidency did not also give further details on the meeting.

Currently, latest statistics released by the Ngeria Centre for disease control shows that there are 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria and the president has also approved drastic measures intended to break the chain of transmission in the country.

Details Later