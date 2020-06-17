The World Health Organization(WHO), has appreciated the government of the United Kingdom for a major breakthrough in the treatment of Covid-19.

WHO noted that clinical trials by UK researchers showed that “dexamethasone” is capable of saving a Covid-19 patient.

WHO’s Director General Tedros Adhanom, in a tweet on Wednesday, confirmed the effectiveness of the drug on patients with active covid-19 ailments.

“@WHO looks forward to learning more about the #dexamethasone study. This is the first treatment to be shown to reduce mortality in severely ill patients with #COVID19 requiring oxygen or ventilator support.

“This is welcome news; I congratulate the Government of the #UnitedKingdom, @UniofOxford, the research groups, hospitals, patients and families who have collectively contributed to this lifesaving breakthrough,” he tweeted.

According to Matt Hancock, UK’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, the scientific exploits were the effort of teamwork.

“The single biggest scientific breakthrough yet in our #coronavirus battle – dexamethasone – is tribute to a huge team effort,” he stated in a tweet on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Adhanom, stressed that governments should not relax in finding, isolating, testing and caring for every patient; and tracing and quarantining every contact.

He further added that while clinical trials continues, everyone should keep complying with the public health advisory on covid-19.

“While we are searching for #COVID19 treatments we must continue strong efforts to prevent as many infections as possible,” he added.