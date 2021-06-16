The Oyo state government says its decision to relocate destitutes to a new resettlement area in Ibadan is part of measures to tackle insecurity.

The commissioner for women affairs and social inclusion made this known while speaking exclusively with TVC News in Ibadan.

The Oyo state government on Tuesday evacuated some destitutes from Jemibewon area to Akinyele area of Ibadan.

About 3,856 evacuees have so far been relocated after a recent tour of the new site by Arewa community leaders and representatives of the beggars who met minds with the state government.

The Commissioner noted that the centre has all the social amenities for their wellbeing.