Desmond Tutu to lie in repose at South Africa’s historic Cathedral for 2 days

Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s body was carried into a historic cathedral in Johannesburg on Thursday, giving South Africans the chance to say their final goodbyes to the anti-apartheid icon.

Tutu’s simple pine coffin with rope handles was carried into St. George’s, which served as a safe haven for anti-apartheid activists during the repressive white minority rule.

Tutu’s eldest daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe walked slowly behind the coffin as it entered his former parish, accompanied by other family elders.

Tutu’s widow, Leah, also walked slowly behind the coffin as it entered the city’s cathedral.

Tutu will lie in state at St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town today and tomorrow, Friday, allowing as many people as possible to say their final goodbyes to the much-loved clergyman and rights advocate.

The tireless spiritual and political leader, who died peacefully on Boxing Day at the age of 90, will be cremated and his ashes will be buried on New Year’s Day.