Denmark made a remarkable comeback to secure a place in the knock stages of the Euros on Monday night after beating Russia 4-1 to qualify in second place from Group B.

The Danes had lost their first two matches in the group but came out strongly in the final group game to move into the last 16 with three points and superior goal difference.

Belgium beat Finland 2nil to top the group with maximum points.

In Group C, The Netherlands and Austria sealed their place in the next phase of the competition with wins in their final group Matches.

The Netherlands defeated North Macedonia by three goals to secure passage with maximum points, while Austria beat Ukraine by a lone goal to go through in second place.

Advertisement

In matches coming slated for Tuesday, England have a crucial game against the Czech Republic at Wembley, while Scotland face Croatia in a decisive showdown at Hampden Park.

Meanwhile, Scotland Midfielder, Billy Gilmour has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss his country’s crucial Euro 2020 match against Croatia on Tuesday.

The Chelsea midfielder was the Star of the match in his first start at the Euros on Friday in the goalless draw with England.

The Scottish FA says there are no close contacts identified from inside the camp, with 25 players fit to face Croatia in the must win game on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, French forward, Ousmane Dembele will miss the rest of Euros after suffering a knee injury in the 1 all draw against Hungary on Saturday.

Advertisement

Dembele came on as a second-half substitute during the game but had to be replaced after 30 minutes, with the French Football Federation confirming the striker has been ruled of the tournament.

World champions, France play European Champions, Portugal in their final group game on Wednesday with France leading the with four points ahead of second-placed Germany and third-placed Portugal.