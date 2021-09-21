Delta State House of Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill

The Delta State House of Assembly has passed the bill Prohibiting Open Grazing, indiscriminate Breeding, Rearing and Marketing of Livestock in Delta State, otherwise known as Anti-Open grazing bill.

The Bill was passed following a motion to that effect by the Majority Leader of the House, Ferguson Onwo and adopted during the Tuesday’s resumed plenary of the State Legislature, presided over by the Speaker, Sherrif Oborevwori.

The Chairman House Committee on Special Bills, Pat Ajudua has presented the report on the bill on the floor of the House, which was received and adopted, where she disclosed that inputs of stakeholders formed part of the proposed law.

The Bill when eventually signed into law, prohibits the carrying of firearms, either licensed or otherwise, by residence or individuals in the State just as it seeks to address the arbitrary rearing and movements of livestock in the state.

Reacting to the passage of the Anti grazing bill, the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, expressed happiness over the development, saying that Deltans and other residents of the state would be very happy that the bill was passed.