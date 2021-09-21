Breaking News

Delta State House of Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill

Delta State House of Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill Delta State House of Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill

The Delta State House of Assembly has passed the bill Prohibiting Open Grazing, indiscriminate Breeding, Rearing and Marketing of Livestock in Delta State, otherwise known as Anti-Open grazing bill.

The Bill was passed following a motion to that effect by the Majority Leader of the House, Ferguson Onwo and adopted during the Tuesday’s resumed plenary of the State Legislature, presided over by the Speaker, Sherrif Oborevwori.

The Chairman House Committee on Special Bills, Pat Ajudua has presented the report on the bill on the floor of the House, which was received and adopted, where she disclosed that inputs of stakeholders formed part of the proposed law.

The Bill when eventually signed into law, prohibits the carrying of firearms, either licensed or otherwise, by residence or individuals in the State just as it seeks to address the arbitrary rearing and movements of livestock in the state.

Reacting to the passage of the Anti grazing bill, the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, expressed happiness over the development, saying that Deltans and other residents of the state would be very happy that the bill was passed.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Governor Yari calls for calm after court ruling on APC primary

TVCN
Mar 27, 2019

The Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has Called on the people of the state to remain Calm…

Witness’ absence stalls Fayose’s ‘N2.2bn fraud’ trial

TVCN
Oct 6, 2020

The trial of the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, over allegations of N2.2billion fraud…

‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ destroys terrorists’ camp in Borno State

TVCN
Jul 16, 2020

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE yesterday, 15 July 2020, destroyed (more…)

Farmers Association seeks conducive environment to operate

TVCN
Jul 21, 2018

The All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria have called on governments at all levels for a more conducive…

TVC News Special Reports

Current news about open grazing bill

Delta Assembly to hold public hearing on open grazing bill July 26

22 Jul 2021 10.28 am

A public hearing on a Bill for a Law to…

Continue reading
17 Southern governors meet again in Enugu

17 Southern governors meet again in Enugu

16 Sep 2021 1.12 pm

The Southern Governors Meeting scheduled…

Continue reading
INEC holds Isoko South constituency 1 by-election

INEC holds Isoko South constituency 1 by-election

11 Sep 2021 11.53 am

The by-election into the Isoko South constituency…

Continue reading