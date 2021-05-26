Delta state government says the returned £4.2 million Ibori loot from the United kingdom to the federal government is not yet !in its coffers as reported.



The chief Press Secretary to the Delta state governor, Olisa Ifejika while appreciating the federal government for the willingness to return the funds to the state as alluded to by the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris while appearing before the committee investigating the status of recovered loot, said the money is yet to be received by the state government

He stated that the money will be judiciously used for development of the state