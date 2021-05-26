Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El Rufai has argued that devolution of powers is required because the federal government is now overburdened with too many tasks that it is unable to effectively manage.

He stated this at the opening ceremony of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution’s Zone Public Hearing in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The North-west Kaduna center, comprises of participants from four states which include, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa and Katsina state.

Senator Kabiru Gaya, who represented the deputy senate president and chairman, senate committee on the review of the 1999 constitution, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege disclosed that over twenty one organizations have registered to submit their memoranda.