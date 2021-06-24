Peter Onyeluka Nwaoboshi, the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has been suspended for one month by the State Working Committee (SWC) of the Delta State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A statement released by the State Publicity Secretary Ifeanyi Osuoza said this action became necessary in light of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi’s recent romance with an opposition party, verbal recklessness, and unprovoked utterances, particularly against the person of His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta State, which the PDP State Working Committee strongly regards as totally unacceptable, disturbing, and unbecoming of a member of the PDP.

Senator Nwaoboshi, a serving Senator and a recent Chairman of our great Party, has made rash, unguarded, confused, and heavily noxious, and vitriolic attacks that are potentially inimical to the Party’s peace and harmony and tantamount to causing discord and disaffection among loyal Party members, according to the PDP State Working Committee.

The suspension, therefore, though obligatory, has sadly become imperative and inevitable, especially given the dramatic spontaneity and overzealousness of his verbal attacks, which are totally out of character and may have suspiciously been induced by circumstances which defy immediate rational analysis and comprehension.

The matter has been referred to the State Disciplinary Committee, in order to afford Senator Nwaoboshi a fair hearing and the opportunity to appear before it and defend himself over his recent utterances and actions against the Party and its leadership, in the State.

The Party urged its faithful to remain calm in the face of these provocations and maintain the peace, maturity, and Party harmony which have been and will continue to remain the hallmarks of our great Party.