The Maiden edition of the Delta State Local Government Sports Festival has kicked off at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba.

Speaking at the opening event, governor Ifeanyi Okowa said the tournament is a breeding ground for discovering grassroots talents that will boost the state sports profile.

The tournament was scheduled for 2020 with different sports but was shifted to this year due the covid-19 pandemic and it is featuring just athletics as athletes from the 25 local government areas of the state compete for laurels and a chance to represent the state at the upcoming National youths Festival.