The Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru-Abubakar, has called on state governors across Nigeria to emulate the proactive support extended by Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State to security agencies.

Speaking to journalists after a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, the minister praised Governor Idris for his unwavering commitment to enhancing the operations of security personnel.

Badaru-Abubakar, who was in Kebbi on a morale-boosting visit to troops fighting insurgency, emphasized significant changes in the state’s security picture since 2023.

He described the prior circumstances in 2023 and 2024 as concerning, but also noted that amazing developments had occurred in Kebbi State.

The minister received confirmation from governor Nasir Idris confirming that farmers have returned to their farmlands, and economic activities are resuming without disruption

The minister attributed the constant good work that has been gains from the consistent support provided by Governor Idris and urged other governors to replicate this approach to foster peace in their states.

While acknowledging that challenges remain, he pointed out that there is a clear improvement while sending out President Ahmed Tinubu commendation to the troops for their efforts and encourage them to sustain the momentum.