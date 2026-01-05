The number of fatalities from Saturday’s boat mishap in Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe State has climbed to 29, up from the 25 earlier reported by the state government. The updated figure was confirmed on Monday in Damaturu by the Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Age...

The number of fatalities from Saturday’s boat mishap in Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe State has climbed to 29, up from the 25 earlier reported by the state government.

The updated figure was confirmed on Monday in Damaturu by the Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA), Dr. Mohammad Goje.

He said four more bodies were recovered from the river, while search and rescue efforts remain ongoing as between eight and ten passengers are still unaccounted for.

Dr. Goje also disclosed that 13 people who sustained injuries in the incident were treated at a nearby hospital and later discharged.

According to him, preliminary findings point to overloading and structural faults in the boat as key factors responsible for the accident.

In response to the tragedy, Governor Mai Mala Buni has directed YOSEMA to work closely with relevant federal agencies to improve safety on inland waterways in the area.

Goje explained that such collaboration would help strengthen regulation of water transport and ensure compliance with safety standards, including the compulsory use of life jackets by passengers.

The accident occurred at about 7:48 p.m. on Saturday when the boat, which had departed from Adiyani in neighbouring Jigawa State, capsized along the Yobe River near Garbi town.

More than 50 passengers, mostly farmers and traders, were believed to be on board the vessel at the time of the incident.

The affected community is located over 230 kilometres from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.